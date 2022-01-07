Driver hits two police cars during chase, Mobile Police say

Eva Rudolph hits two police cars while running from police.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The driver of a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop hit two police cars during a chase in Mobile on Thursday, according to a news release from Mobile Police.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle but the vehicle refused to stop. Eva Rudolph, 22, led police on a short chase.

During the chase, police said Rudolph hit two police cars and officers had to use spike strips to get the car to stop.

The chase started on Moffett Road near the Stickney Water Plant and ended on Grelot Road at the Cimmaron Ridge Apartments.

In Aug. 2020, Rudolph was arrested for leaving a child inside a car outside of Lotus Gentlemen’s Club in Downtown Prichard.

Rudolph was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment and Resisting Arrest.