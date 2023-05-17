The video above is from Tuesday’s newscast. A new video will be added this afternoon.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police released additional details in reference to the collision involving an Amtrak train and car Tuesday night that sent one driver to a hospital.

Police said that driver ignored the crossing gate and maneuvered “around the other vehicles” and collided with the train.

Police said the driver came to a stop in the southbound lane of Hamilton Road because the crossing gate was down. When the train was approaching the intersection, the driver drove around the other cars.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. An updated on the condition of the driver is not available at this time.

Police said another car was also “affected by the accident,” and had damage from debris in the collision.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

On April 26, one person died after their car was hit by an Amtrak train at the Navco Rd. crossing.