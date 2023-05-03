MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a couple at gunpoint while they were asking for directions Tuesday.

Police said the couple came to the Mobile Police Headquarters Tuesday around noon to report a robbery.

They told police they were driving near Diane Court and Sandra Drive when they asked two men for individuals. The two men then pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s personal property, according to the release.

The couple “complied with their demands” and the two men ran away.

No one was injured during the incident and this remains an ongoing investigation.