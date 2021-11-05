Driver accused of leading MPD on chase with kids in car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a driver led officers on a pursuit with two children in the car.

A Mobile Police officer tried to pull over the car Wednesday night for a traffic violation near Texas Street and Rapier Avenue.

According to MPD, the driver called police during the chase to tell them about the kids in the car.

Police say the suspect stopped at I-65 and Government and tried to run away, leaving the children in the backseat. Officers chased him down and arrested him. While searching the car, officers say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Marcello Tanner, is facing charges that include attempting to elude, child endangerment, and drug possession.