Drive-through shred event in Mobile for 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people are a little more secure after getting mounds of old documents shredded. News 5 teamed up with the Better Business Bureau for the annual shred-day. Bags of old papers get pulled out of trunks–then dumped into bins and finally pulled into industrial shredders as part of the yearly shred day.

“There’s so much identity theft and really that’s what we’re here to promote, be careful with all your personal documents. You don’t want people taking your social security number, your bank account, people they can start opening up credit cards or loans in your name,” said Better Business Bureau Vice President Monde Donaldson. Organizers say they had a long line of vehicles more than an hour before this shredding was supposed to start. They say they’re encouraged. It seems like a lot of people are getting the message.

“A credit card offer, old bank statements, tax documents, old medical bills you need to shred them securely,” said Donaldson. Helping out in the effort is a group of young men, from Williamson High school, their National Honor Society, and the Mobile Capital Leadership and Development League

“Giving back to their community an opportunity to network and meet other young men, meeting with people from Springhill College, relationship building, a sense of normalcy and giving back to the community,” said Williamson High School Assistant Principal Joseph Roberson.