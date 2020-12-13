Drive-Through Santa event raises money for Mobile special needs dance program

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A program that helps special needs kids and adults through dance gets a special boost this weekend. Dance Without Limits held a Drive-Through Santa Fundraiser outside of the Pillars building on Government Street Saturday.

Organizers say Dance Without Limits, “provides dance instruction for children and adults with special needs in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Dance Without Limits’ philosophy is simple: Dance can be for anyone. Any kid. Any adult. Any disability.” The event raised $2,500 for the organization through donations. Families driving through got food, snacks, activities for home and picture with Santa.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories