Drive-Through Santa event raises money for Mobile special needs dance program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A program that helps special needs kids and adults through dance gets a special boost this weekend. Dance Without Limits held a Drive-Through Santa Fundraiser outside of the Pillars building on Government Street Saturday.

Organizers say Dance Without Limits, “provides dance instruction for children and adults with special needs in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Dance Without Limits’ philosophy is simple: Dance can be for anyone. Any kid. Any adult. Any disability.” The event raised $2,500 for the organization through donations. Families driving through got food, snacks, activities for home and picture with Santa.