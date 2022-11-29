MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two people were shot at by “unknown subjects” while parked on Betbeze Street and a woman’s car window was shot out by a stray bullet, according to a release.

Officers were called to a local hospital at around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 for two men who were shot at and came to the hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Through an investigation, officers said two men were parked on Betbeze Street near Mobile Street when “unknown subjects” shot at them from another car and then fled the scene. Officers also said a woman was driving by during the time of the shooting and had her rear passenger window shot out by a stray bullet.

This remains an ongoing investigation, according to the MPD.