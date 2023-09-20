MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrived at a local hospital Tuesday night with a life-threatening wound after someone shot him from a passing car, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

MPD officers responded to University Hospital after receiving the report of an assault. The wounded man had arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle.

Officers found out that the man had been a passenger in a vehicle near the intersection of Sage Avenue and Emogene Street when a person in an unknown vehicle passed them and shot into the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing, officials said.