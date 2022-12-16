MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is in full swing and plenty of people are celebrating in Downtown Entertainment District. The Mobile Police Department wants to remind the public of ordinances when it comes to alcoholic beverages.

WKRG took a look at the rules and regulations when it comes to drinking to make sure you stay out of trouble.

No licensee should allow someone to leave their bar, restaurant with more than one open container of alcohol

It is against the law for any person to leave with more than one drink between noon and midnight

Open containers are not allowed in any public area past midnight (Public parking areas will be “vigorously patrolled and officers will enforce the noise ordinance)

People will have to buy their drinks from a designated licensee and those drinks will have to be served in paper or plastic cups with the “LODA” logo or the business name they got the drink from

Drinks cannot be more than 16 fluid ounces

For more information on the law in the Downtown Entertainment District, visit here.