Dr. L. Scott Chavers returns home to share experience in epidemiology

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. L Scott Chavers has studied epidemiology for 23 years in both academia and industry practice. Dr. Chavers research has included infectious disease, oncology, birth defects, and global public health, to name a few.

“Specific projects have included research on HIV transmission and treatment, prevention of vertical

transmission of HIV from mother to baby, multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, drug development for Crohn’s disease and psoriasis, and vaccine development for various cancers, Ebola, E. Coli, and influenza,” he said.

These projects have included both national and international research. He has served on numerous advisory boards focused on drug safety. Dr. Chavers is the author of more than 40 peer-reviewed articles, abstracts, and book chapters and is a member of the International Society of Pharmacoepidemiology.

Epidemiology is the a method to find the cause of health outcomes and diseases in population. In other words when a disease is discovered epidemiologists are called in to discover who has the disease, why the person has the disease, and what can be done to prevent the spread of the disease.

