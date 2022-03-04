MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After 31 years of public service, Mobile County Health Department Health Office Dr. Bert Eichold retired Thursday. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris honored Eichold in a retirement ceremony with a plaque highlighting Eichold’s 31 years of accomplishments, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Rendri Murphee said she will miss Eichold’s laughter, passion, grit and history lessons. Eichold said the pandemic has been the greatest challenge of his public health career.

“The last two years have been the greatest challenge in public health,” Eichold said. But Eichold said he’s seen a lot of progress since taking on the role.

Dr. Kevin Michael, an occupational medicine physician in Mobile, will replace Eichold.