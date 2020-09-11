Dr. Barry Booth bestowed Alabama’s highest award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retired Spanish Fort dentist and veterans advocate, Dr. Barry Booth received a commendation from Governor Kay Ivey, and the highest award the state can bestow–the Distinguished Service Medal.

A ceremony was held on the fantail of the USS Alabama Battleship Friday–a ceremony that remained a secret from Dr. Booth for many days until he was called to the podium.

One of the organizers of the event, retired Army Colonel and fellow Battleship Commissioner Pat Downing said it was an award that was long overdue.

Former Battleship Park Executive Director and now Battleship Commissioner Bill Tunnell announced the long list of accomplishments credited to Booth. They include orchestrating Honor Flight South Alabama—a program that took almost a thousand WWII veterans to see their memorial in Washington.

Booth is also credited with efforts to establish the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Spanish Fort. Booth is a two time Veteran of the Year in Mobile and Fairhope. He also served in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy.

