Dozens safely enjoy Bacon, Blues and Brews event in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bacon lovers united Saturday afternoon in downtown Mobile for a good cause.

Dozens made their way to Old Majestic Brewing Company’s Bacon, Brews and Blues event.

Guests got to enjoy their favorite craft beers, listen to music from local blues artists, and enjoy bacon-inspired dishes from Smacs Shack food truck.

Some folks opted to enjoy the event inside with COVID-19 restrictions in place, while others appreciated the fresh air and good weather.

Every beer purchased benefits children along the Gulf Coast thanks to the Fuse Project.

Old Majestic said with the pandemic keeping most people inside, this event was a great way for people to get out and safely enjoy themselves.

The brewery hopes to hold similar events in the future.