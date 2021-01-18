Dozens more seniors get COVID vaccination as part of MLK Day of Service

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens more senior citizens in Mobile get their first dose of the COVID vaccine. The health department held a special clinic on the holiday. People started lining up in the cars at dawn. It’s a long line waiting for an exciting injection.

“I’m excited about it, very excited, I’m happy they’re doing this so I can get one,” said Joan Yates. She was one of the first people in line. Monday’s clinic happening at a historic black church in Mobile on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“This pandemic is serious a lot of the side effects that make people vulnerable to it can be felt in the minority community and the caucasian community as well,” said Stone Street Baptist Church Senior Pastor Milton Saffold. Primarily seniors 75 and up got vaccinated Monday. For many inline, it’s been a year of staying away from people.

“Staying inside mostly and trying to be protective of myself and others,” said senior Mary Darrington. The health department had 100 doses reserved for Monday’s event–with an additional 50 leftover from Saturday’s massive vaccination clinic at the cruise terminal.

In Alabama, the vaccine is only available to seniors 75 and up, first responders, and health care workers. There are other public events in the works that have yet-to-be-announced.