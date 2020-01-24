Dozens “March for Life” in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While thousands of people were in Washington D.C. for the national March for Life event, dozens held a march and rally in downtown Mobile.

People filled Cathedral Square Friday morning advocating their pro-life message. There was a rally in the square first before people marched through the street’s of downtown.

“As an adoptive parent, without life I wouldn’t have been a parent. So I’m just grateful for the woman who chose life,” said Angela Jones.

Friday’s march in Mobile comes several months after a federal judge blocked Alabama’s abortion law from taking effect. It’s the strictest measure in the country, banning nearly all abortions. A federal judge called the law unconstitutional.

“I think it’s bogus. I think somebody needs to move on that. The sanctity of life is so important according to God’s word. That’s what we’re here to support, the lives of the ones who can’t speak for themselves,” said Bryan Jones.

“We’re just waiting to see. I think it’s making its way through to the supreme court and we’ll just wait and see. We hope that it goes through,” said Sheri Sims.

Governor Kay Ivey acknowledged it was likely unenforceable when she signed the measure into law, but it’s intended to directly challenge Roe v. Wade.

Those at Friday’s march and rally said they will continue to advocate for the unborn in Alabama and across the country.

