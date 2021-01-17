Dozens attend rally for Mobile murder victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several people are remembering the life and legacy of a young father murdered this past summer. Family members say at least three dozen people attended a rally Saturday in honor of 25-year-old Jamir Isaiah Kholil Hannah in Mobile.

Hannah was killed in August at the Avalon Plaza Apartments in Mobile. The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to start a scholarship for athletes attending ASU. Family members describe 25-year-old Jamir Hannah as a kind, bright young man who was motivated to provide for his family. Family members say they want to see justice in this case. Tadarian Dale was arrested and charged with murder in this incident.