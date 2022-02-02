MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — It was a busy National Signing Day at Mobile’s St. Paul’s Episcopal School. With a senior class of about 100 students, a dozen signed Wednesday to play college sports. The Saints athletes compete in seven different sports. Seven will play at the Division-1 level.

Offensive lineman Luke Taylor will play football at Mississippi State. Running Back Jaylen Sulton will attend Alabama State.

Three time swimming state champion Stephen Conrad will compete for North Carolina State. His teammate William Jameson remains undecided but will swim at the Division-1 level.

Other Division-1 signees include volleyball player Rachel Bell who will attend Mercer University and Noah Epker (Track) and Libbie Hamilton (Tennis) will compete for Belmont University.

Also signing Wednesday were golfer Stephen Baker who will attend Huntingdon College, football player T.J. McPherson who is going to Birmingham-Southern, and baseball player Hayden O’Dell who woill competre for Mississippi Gulf Coast College.