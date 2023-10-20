MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple downtown streets will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Friday ahead of the T-Pain concert at Mardi Gras Park.

All of the roads affected are in the area of Government and Royal Streets.

They include:

Conception Street/Church Street

Royal Street/Government Street

Church Street/Water Street

Royal Street/Conti Street

Government Street/ Water Street (Westbound traffic will not be permitted)

Government Street/Conception Street

Access to the tunnel and Northbound Conception Street will be allowed. The east side of the tunnel will also be closed during the concert.

After the concert, eastbound and westbound traffic through the tunnel will be shut down.