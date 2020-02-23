Downtown restaurant owners participate in ‘Operation Feed the Cops’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown restaurant owners are once again giving back to the men and women in blue on some of their busiest days of the year.

During Mardi Gras, our Mobile police officers work long hours on their feet — often with little to no breaks.

That’s why “Operation Feed the Cops” was formed.

All day on Joe Cain Day food will be delivered to officers — and on Fat Tuesday officers will get a chance to meet the organizers and get their meal inside the temple downtown.

“Operation Feed the Cops” was started just last year and participating business owner, Tony Sawyer says giving back to those who keep our streets safe day in and day out is what keeps our community strong.

“Well, it’s important to us that we give back to our community that we give back to the men and women of Mobile during Mardi Gras when they’re working 18, 20 hours a day with very little rest, seven days a week. We just got to make sure that they get fed,” says Tony Swayer, the owner of Bob’s Downtown Restaurant.

This is also a great opportunity for you to give back too.

They are asking anyone who would like to volunteer, just show up at the temple either day ready to help!

