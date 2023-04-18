MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile merchant is helping put together a fundraiser for foster families and offering live music from an up-and-coming band to entice people on their lunch break Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Do Goods Mercantile Company will play host to an intimate acoustic set from The Lone Bellow at 12:30 p.m.

The three-person band is on tour right now with a concert tonight at the Saenger Theatre promoting their new album. Before that though, they’ll have an unplugged set here at Do Goods.

They’re raising money for Fostering Together Gulf Coast. The local charity raises money to support foster families in our area. Foster families open their homes to children who may be in a difficult situation, sometimes at a moment’s notice.

“Immediately have everything on hand that that that that child might need. So fostering together, Gulf Coast has seen this opportunity to come alongside foster parents and help them have their physical needs met as far as having the right size clothes, diapers, having formula. And then they also see the need to sort of walk alongside the foster families,” said the owner of Do Goods Mercantile Annie Persinger. “We stand in the gap for children who have entered into foster care because that’s such a scary time for them. They’ve been taken away from what they know and they really don’t know what’s ahead. And so to have families that are available to bring them into their home and provide a safe place for them, I think that’s tremendously important.”

The Lone Bellow’s set will help fund music lessons from Mob Town Music as well as Art lessons from Coastal Makers Art Studio. Those will be provided to interested families through Fostering Together. It’s a good chance to hear live music while also raising attention for foster families around our region.