Downtown Mobile preparing for a COVID-safe New Year’s Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With New Year’s Eve just days away businesses in downtown Mobile are preparing for covid-safe celebrations.

A year many have been anxiously awaiting an end to is finally near. New Year’s Eve celebrations like the Moon Pie drop were cancelled in downtown Mobile, but businesses like bars and restaurants are still planning on ringing in the new year with their patrons.

Matt Golden, the owner of LoDa Biergarten, says they aren’t expecting near as many people on LoDa this year, but are still preparing for the holiday crowd. “I don’ think we are going to have the crowds that we normally have, but we are still going to have people out and the important thing is that we are being responsible in making sure that we are preparing for that.”

Golden says despite their midnight champagne toast, it will be business as usual for them. He went on to say, “we’re making sure that we have security guards at the front door making sure everyone has their masks on and things like that and you know we’re excited it’s a special night for us, we are welcoming in a much needed new year.”

Other downtown spots are hosting special events with live music, DJ’s and some are even having burning ceremonies to rid the memories of 2020. Some Mobilians we spoke to today say they aren’t going to risk going out, like Gino Myers-Kyle. “Just to kind of stay COVID free and contactless as possible, we are keeping things kind of more private and intimate this year. Instead of being with a bunch of friends at the Moon Pie drop, I think I am just going to take this time to be with my family.”

