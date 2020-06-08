Downtown Mobile flooding leaves one car stranded

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal has left parts of streets in downtown Mobile flooded.

One woman we spoke with had to get her car towed from St. Louis Street after trying to risk it and drive through the floodwaters. She said “It was very deep. I don’t know it just happened. It did not look like it was that deep and it mostly doesn’t.” And others were scared to drive through the waters downtown as well.

Another woman we spoke with said she was left confused when trying to figure out how to avoid all the water. “It is crazy right now, I thought I was going to float down this road so it was definitely scary.” The majority of the flooding we saw was congested on streets leading off of Water Street, including St. Louis and St. Anthony.

An employee at One St. Louis Center sent us these pictures of flooding earlier on Monday. Showing that waters had decreased throughout the day.

Even though the flooding in downtown Mobile seems to be decreasing as the rain subsides, it is always a good idea to keep in mind that taking an alternative route instead of driving through flood waters is always a safe bet.

