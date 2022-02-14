MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a year off because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Mardi Gras is back and bigger than ever in Mobile.

Thousands of people packed the streets to celebrate in downtown this weekend for the first Mardi Gras parades in two years.

Downtown Mobile businesses say they are excited to see the crowds once again.

“It was amazing to see all of our customers’ faces. Everybody was in a great mood,” said Matt Golden, the owner of LODA Biergarten.

Mardi Gras generates millions of dollars for the city of Mobile. But there were 717 days between the last parade in Mobile to Friday night’s parade. Many were ready to celebrate in the place where it all began.

According to Visit Mobile, more than 139,000 visitors went to downtown Mobile for all of the parades this past weekend.

“It’s exactly what we were expecting! We predicted this to be the biggest Mardi Gras that anybody in my generation has ever seen. Everybody showed up. Everybody is ready to party and have a great time during Mardi Gras. So this weekend was definitely not a letdown,” said Golden.

Visit Mobile says the impact the visitors have on downtown Mobile is unmatched.

They released this statement to WKRG News 5:

“Mardi Gras generates millions of dollars for the city and of course brings in thousands of

visitors from all over the U.S. to the Port City. We are excited to see the streets filled with

revlers, marching bands, floats and, of course, MoonPies!

Our partners have faced very challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This past

weekend, there were over 139,000 visitors in downtown Mobile. The impact that had on our

hotels, restaurants and bars, and stores is unmatched; and hearing excitement in their voices

about opening weekend is encouraging. We are grateful to our partners for their hard work in

ensuring the thousands of visitors will have a wonderful experience in Mobile this Mardi Gras

season.” David Clark, President & CEO of Visit Mobile

Parades did not roll through downtown Mobile last year due to coronavirus.

This year, omicron is still present, but Mobile County Health officials say we are seeing a downward trend in cases.

“I would not be surprised if the decline is extended in Mobile County because of the gatherings that are happening during Mardi Gras,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, with the Mobile County Health Deparmtent.

More than 92,000 people showed up at the Conde Cavaliers parade on Friday night. More than 47,000 showed up for all of the parades on Saturday.