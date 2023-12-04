MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is spending $500,000, and Mobile County is spending $165,000 on the 68 Ventures Bowl with the idea that two college teams will come to the Port City and spend a lot of money.

However, that may not be the case as one of the teams this year is in our backyard.

Eastern Michigan University will take on the University of South Alabama on Dec. 23 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Every year, the game brings more traffic and tourism to the Port City during the holidays, but downtown businesses could see less foot traffic as many University of South Alabama fans live in Mobile.

General Manager of the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel Kent Blackinton said seeing less traffic in his hotel is a possibility.

“It’s going to have an impact,” Blackinton said. “There’s just no way around it. I don’t think some of those fans and families will travel for an out-of-town team.”

The owner of Heroes Bar and Grille on Dauphin Street, David Rasp, agrees.

“I think the hotel operators would have a great sense of what to expect in that regard,” Rasp explained. “Certainly, many of the fan base, the local fans for South Alabama, they’re already in town. I’m sure it’s going to have an impact to some degree.”

President of the 68 Ventures Bowl Jerry Silverstein said the teams for the game are picked based on their popularity and region.

“We are in the rotations of conferences of Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference, and the American Conference of teams that are available to match up on one side,” Silverstein explained. “And then the other side will be from the Sun Belt conference, and so they try to get, you know, best in terms of the teams and teams that, you know, somebody from the region can support it to help with the fan base and people to attend the game.”

Even though both Blackinton and Rasp said they will see fewer tourists, they still believe the impact will be very insignificant.

“I think what you lose is maybe some of the bands that might travel for and out of game, but I think the overall impact will be pretty minimal,” Blackinton said.

“I think what if the week suffers in any way, I think the game day aspect is going to be enhanced greatly, so I think that parade the night before and the game day circumstance are going to be wonderful for mobile and Go Jags!” Rasp said.