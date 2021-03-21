Downtown Mobile bar holds fundraiser for car crash victim

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fundraiser was held to help a young man who was injured in a car crash back in January 

The crash left Ethan Dalton with multiple broken bones, several internal injuries, and paralyzed from the waist down, leading to thousands of dollars in surgeries. The fundraiser and silent auction was held at Veet’s Bar in Mobile Sunday to help pay for his on-going medical bills.

His family and friends say they are just thankful he’s alive. To donate to Ethan’s medical expenses, click here.

