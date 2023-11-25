MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Camellia Arch will be revealed on Friday, Dec. 1, in Cathedral Square, according to the Downtown Mobile Alliance.

The big reveal will take place at 3 p.m.

The sculpture, created by artists Ron Barrett and Frank Ledbetter, celebrates the “Queen of Winter,” more commonly known as the camellia.

The arch will be in Cathedral Square throughout the holiday season. It will provide a “perfect setting” for picture-taking throughout the day and night, event organizers said.

The sculpture was designed to create a magical holiday experience with the help of the city’s Christmas Tree in Mardi Gras Park.

The alliance also installed thousands of lights along major pedestrian thoroughfares.

