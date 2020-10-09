Double-murder suspect found not guilty for one homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Double-murder suspect Richard Jones was found not guilty in the murder of Christopher Coleman on Friday, Oct. 9.

Coleman was shot to death on Frye Street, across from Mobile National Cemetery in the Oakleigh subdivision in July 2017.

Jones is also linked to the murder of 37-year-old Eppie Farris, whose body was found near abandoned homes near Caroline Avenue and Pine Street in June 2017.

Jones was arrested in September 2017 after a brief standoff with police.

