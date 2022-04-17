HOMICIDE TOTAL NOW 20: Mobile Homicide Map 2022

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –Two men are dead following a shooting that happened early Easter morning in Prichard, according to officials with the City of Prichard.

At 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, Prichard Police, CID Major Crimes Division and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators responded to a shooting with a possible homicide on the 300 block of South Wilson Avenue near I-65.

Investigators said when they arrived they found two black men had been shot and were both taken to USA Hospital for treatment. The two men, Justin Trotter, 24, and Romello Williams, 25, allegedly shot at each other during an argument.

Both men were later pronounced dead at the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation.

It is unknown at this time whether this double homicide and the shooting outside of the hospital that also occurred early Sunday morning are related.