DoorDash offering free delivery today for local business fighting COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – DoorDash, the food delivery app is offering free delivers on any size order as long as it is a locally owned business. This is an effort to help businesses suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the email sent out to customers, DoorDash said “They’ve been working hard to keep their kitchens open. Now they need your support. Order from local restaurants in your community and we’ll waive the delivery fee today.”

This promotion to support local businesses is only for today.

LATEST STORIES: