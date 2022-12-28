Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the new year with celebratory gunfire.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire.

“Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage to vehicles, homes and can inflict injury or death.”

According to officials, MPD receives multiple reports of celebratory gunfire every New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Because of this, there will be a higher police patrol out on those days to help maintain peace and prevent crimes.

MPD officials ask that anyone who witnesses celebratory gunfire contact the department to make a report. Anyone arrested for this could potentially be charged with a felony.