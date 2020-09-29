Donaldson left off Twins playoff roster

Mobile area native Josh Donaldson has been left off the Minnesota Twins roster for their first round playoff series with Houston.

The former MVP third baseman injured his right calf. His performance in on-field workouts Monday was not sufficient to be included on the playoff roster.

Injuries limited Donaldson to just 28 games this season – his first in Minnesota. Donaldson signed a four-year, $92 million free agent contract in the off season.

Donaldson, who hit .222 with six home runs, will be eligible to play in the next round of the playoffs, if the Twins advance.

Donaldson prepped at Faith Academy and played collegiately at Auburn.