MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said two male suspects made off with pizza and a soft drink when they robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint on Cresthaven Road Monday night.

Police responded to the Domino’s Pizza store at 3871 Airport Boulevard at about 9:10 p.m. That’s where they learned that two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed the delivery driver on the 400 block of Cresthaven Road. Police said the driver was not injured, according to a police department news release.

Cresthaven Road is a residential street between Azalea Road and University Boulevard, not far from Davidson High School and the Denton Magnet School of Technology.