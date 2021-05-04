Domestic violence suspect facing new charges of rape, sodomy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of abducting his children is back behind bars, accused of violating the terms of his bond.

James Caballero was taken into custody Tuesday morning. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was looking for Caballero for six days.

Caballero was arrested in April in Irvington after allegedly abducting his children. MCSO took him into custody following a brief stand-off with law enforcement. A judge granted him bond on the condition of no contact with the victim. A motion was filed last week to revoke Caballero’s bond for violating its conditions.

According to court documents, the Mobile County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to revoke Caballero’s bond Thursday. Those documents show Caballero was sending text messages to his wife, the victim of the crime he was out on bond for. Documents show he initially pretended to be someone else over text message, and once his identity was discovered in person, he became violent.

Caballero now faces nine charges, including rape, sodomy, and domestic violence.