UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): Both the man and woman who were shot were transported to the hospital.

The man, who was dead before going to the hospital, appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to MPD.

The woman’s gunshot wounds are life threatening.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A domestic-related shooting Monday afternoon led to the death of a man, and a woman was shot multiple times, according to Mobile Police Department.

MPD responded to a call at 1 p.m. of a shooting at Sand Piper Apartments off Government Boulevard and Knollwood Drive.

Police confirmed the death of a man, and a woman was shot several times. The woman has since been taken to a nearby hospital. Both remain unidentified.

MPD said the shooting was domestic-related.

The investigation is ongoing. WKRG is on the scene and will provide more information as it is confirmed.