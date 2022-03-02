MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials say a man showed up at Lennox Gates Apartments with a gun in a possible attempt to hurt his ex-girlfriend.

The victim allegedly saw her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot where he approached her with a gun. The man fired several shots in the area.

The victim then went into her apartment where her ex-boyfriend broke in, still holding the gun. Police say the man ran from the scene before they arrived.

This happened on Friday, Feb. 25 just after 10 p.m. and is an ongoing investigation. Police have not yet released the name of the victim or subject.