Dog trapped in storm drain reunites with rescuers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile family’s dog returned home after three weeks thanks to the help of the City’s animal services officers.

9-year-old Ignatius is back home with his family after he escaped from their backyard one night.

Weeks had passed with no sign of the German Shepherd.

Brittany Leahy, the dogs owner, started to lose hope.

“We did get a little disheartened at that point,” said Leahy.

Thursday, the City of Mobile’s Animal Services got a call from someone who realized that the barking they had been hearing for days, was coming from a storm drain.

Animal Control Officer Hill recognized him from a missing dog post.

“Once I saw his face out of the drain, I knew I had seen that dog before. He turned around gotten scared of us, turned back around and I saw his tail. It’s very distinctive. 6-inch long tail. he is a beautiful Shepherd. I knew I had seen him,” said Hill.

They called Ignatius’ owners who came to check it out immediately.

“We sat and called and then all of a sudden there was his face staring up at me in the storm drain and he was smiling his dog smile at me jumping up trying to get to me,” said Hill.

Ignatius is now home, happy to be reunited with his people who are thankful for the animal control officers.

“They worked for hours before we were even called and didn’t give up on him,” said Leahy.

“I’m just so happy he’s home. This is our job, this is our passion, this is what we do. And we love it,” said Hill.