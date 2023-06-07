MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed they responded to a fire at the Navco Road Community Outreach Wednesday night. The store owner’s dog, Ginger, was rescued from the fire and is expected to be okay.

Firefighters responded at around 6:35 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the front of the store in the shopping center. They worked quickly to put out the fire, but hot spots continued to rise.

“Heavy damage, heavy smoke damage,” said Steven Millhouse with MFRD. “There was a good bit of flame damage mostly to the front and middle portions of the business.”

Ginger was trapped inside the building.

“Thankfully they were able to tell us that the dog was at the back of the building and that’s kind of where they focused their efforts.”

Ginger was then given oxygen. Everyone inside the store was able to make it out safe and no other injuries were reported.

The fire happened next to a Piggly Wiggly and owner Kamal Constantine says he is ready to get back to business and serve the community again.

“We’ve been here for many years,” added Constantine. “Our customers, a lot of our walk in customers come here. They need this store. We love to take care of the community. We love being here. I just hate it and I hope we can get back and service the community.”

WKRG confirmed the surrounding stores are closed for the night and it is unclear when the shopping plaza will open again.