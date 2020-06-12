Dog owner reunites with pet after 2 years thanks to microchip

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A dog owner got the opportunity to reunite with her pet after 2 years of thinking they were dead.

All thanks to a microchip, her dog; Twix, was found.

Mobile County Animal Shelter captured the reunion between the two on its Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories