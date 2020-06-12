Dog owner reunites with pet after 2 years thanks to microchip

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A dog owner got the opportunity to reunite with her pet after 2 years of thinking they were dead.
All thanks to a microchip, her dog; Twix, was found.
Mobile County Animal Shelter captured the reunion between the two on its Facebook page.
