MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dog lovers in Mobile are in for a treat as the first-ever Mobile dog fashion show will be happening Saturday.

The Mylo Foundation, an animal rescue, is partnering with VFW Post 4328 to host the event. All of the event fees will be going to support the vet care for local animals.

The party starts at 2 p.m. Saturday with the show starting at 4 p.m. To enter your “fashionable fido” there is a fee of $10 for online registration and $15 to register at the door. It is free to attend the event. There will be a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Multiple vendors will be set up at the fashion show. Also at the event, there will be live music, raffles, food, snow cones, photo booths and more.