Dog dropped off for bath, owner never returns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Lola Bells says a dog was dropped off at their business near Dauphin Street a couple of weeks ago for a routine bath. However, the dog’s owner never returned for their pet.

According to Lola Bells, the dog is named Goldie. “Very sweet and timid dog she loves other dogs and children. In need of a good warm home,” the Facebook post read.

A local business, ProTint Window Tinting LLC is offering a $600 reward to find the dog’s owner.

ProTint Window Tinting LLC shared these photos on their Facebook page to help in the search.

