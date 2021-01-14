Dog arrives to shelter in poor condition, immediate care received

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Animal Shelter (MCAS) shared graphic images of a dog in bad shape as Mobile County Animal Control Officers brought him in on a stretcher Thursday.

The shelter took quick action to help Charles. “Working together with the support of our Placement Partners, we are able to make sure that dogs like Charles receive the immediate care they need,” said MCAS on Facebook.

According to the shelter, it took less than an hour to provide him with the aid he needed. MCAS say, “He is already on his way to rescue and a chance at a better life. Thank you to our Officers, to the public that reports cases like these, and to the rescue partners who help them heal.”