Dodge Elementary teacher dies from COVID-19

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Dodge Elementary School teacher placed in a medically induced coma has died after battling COVID-19.

Last month, Misty McKee was placed in a coma. Her friend, Monica Solomon, says McKee originally thought she had a sinus infection, but she later tested positive for COVID-19.

Arrangements for McKee’s funeral are unknown at this time.

