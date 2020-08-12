Dodge Elementary teacher dies from COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Dodge Elementary School teacher placed in a medically induced coma has died after battling COVID-19.

Last month, Misty McKee was placed in a coma. Her friend, Monica Solomon, says McKee originally thought she had a sinus infection, but she later tested positive for COVID-19.

Arrangements for McKee’s funeral are unknown at this time.

