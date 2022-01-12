Dodge Elementary closing early one week after reopening, staff are out sick with COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dodge Elementary School announced Jan. 12 that school is closing due to COVID-19 cases among employees.

The announcement comes after one week of reopening for Mobile County Public Schools.

As Omicron continues to spread through the county, many staff members at the elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19. The school simply doesn’t have enough staff to run the school for the next couple of days.

Schools are closing Thursday, Jan. 13 and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18 in observance of MLK day. The school is hoping that the five-day break will give employees enough time to quarantine and return back to work.

Dodge Elementary is highly encouraging parents and students to wear masks and adhere to the CDC guidelines, but masks are not required by staff or students.

The Mobile County Public Schools System (MCPSS) went against Mobile County Health Department recommendations that masks should be required by anyone over the age of 2 inside school buildings.

Students went back to school on Jan. 5 and on the same day, 156 new COVID-19 cases were reported by MCPSS.

As of Jan. 12, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mobile County have reached 90,860.

Dodge Elementary has not said whether or not online learning will take place on Thursday and Friday.