Documents: Doctor charged in student’s death was going an ‘extremely high rate of speed’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Infirmary neurosurgeon charged in the death of USA medical student Samantha Thomas was driving at an “extremely high rate of speed,” according to documents filed in the case.

Jonathan Nakhla was charged with manslaughter Monday in connection with the August 1 crash on the West I-65 Service Road in Mobile. Police said Nakhla had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of .08 percent.

Investigators said Nakhla swerved to avoid another vehicle and crashed. Thomas, a third-year medical student, was a passenger in the car.

The car rolled and came to rest in a ditch near the Econo Lodge on the service road.

Nakhla is due in court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

