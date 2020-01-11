Documentary on Mobile underwater photographer and filmmaker gets limited release this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Diving Deep, a film celebrating the life and career Mobile native Mike deGruy will open at dozens of screens across the country this weekend, including a theater in his hometown.

deGruy was an internationally renowned underwater photographer and filmmaker who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2012. The film examines his extraordinary career and his reaction to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill that threatened the ecology of his native Gulf Coast.

The film will be shown at the Regal Theater on Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile on Saturday, January 11 at 7:30 pm, Sunday, January 12 at 1:00 pm, and Wednesday, January 15 at 7:30 pm.

deGruy was born in Mobile in 1951 and learned how to scuba dive in the Gulf and in Mobile Bay. He attended Phillips Junior High School before attending a boarding school in Tennessee. At North Carolina State, he was a three-time ACC Diving Champion and two-time All American.

deGruy filmed more than two dozen documentaries over three decades focusing on marine life. His cinematography on “The Blue Planet: Seas of Life,” in 2002, an overview of the world’s oceans and their inhabitants shown on the Discovery Channel and the BBC, won both an Emmy and an award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. He supervised underwater photography for “Last Mysteries of the Titanic,” a Discovery Channel documentary series in which submersible cameras roamed the ship to reveal rooms and artifacts not seen since it sank in 1912.

To see the Diving Deep trailer, click here

