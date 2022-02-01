MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new documentary on the lives of Africatown descendants was bought by Netflix and will be co-presented by the Obama production company Higher Ground. The documentary titled “Descendant” was directed by Mobile native and documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown. Brown is no stranger to the gulf coast. Her 2008 documentary “Order of Myths” examined Mobile’s Mardi Gras. Descendants is also co-produced by the director of African American Studies at the University of South Alabama Dr. Kern Jackson.

According to Variety: The film follows members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship carrying enslaved Africans to the United States. The ship arrived in America 40 years after African slave trading became a capital offense.

Last week the film won the U.S. documentary special jury award for creative vision at the Sundance Film Festival. No word on when the film with have a film release locally or be available to stream for the general public.