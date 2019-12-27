Do you know where this man can be found?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is asking for help locating an arson suspect.
36-year old Demarcus Battles is accused of setting two fires at the Dairy Queen on Springhill Avenue in Crichton December 13th and again December 20th.
MFRD considers Battles mentally unstable and potentially dangerous. If you know where he can be found, please call 911.
