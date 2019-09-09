Do it for Mary Beth, pizzeria raising money for DIPG family

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A pizzeria in Saraland will be donating a portion of their sales Monday to the family of Mary Beth Ezell, who lost her battle with DIPG last month.

Rotolo’s Pizzeria is hosting a fundraiser Monday, September 9, for Mary Beth’s family. 10% of proceeds from 6p.m.-9p.m. will go to the family. A Facebook event for the fundraiser says they want to show her family support and encouragement.

Mary Beth was diagnosed with DIPG, or Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma on October 31, 2018. DIPG is a rare cancerous brain tumor. She lost her battle with the disease on August 29, 2019.

Rotolo’s is also selling cat ear headbands on Monday for a minimum donation of $5. 100% of the proceeds will go to Mary Beth’s family. Mary Beth loved cat ear headbands and wore them often.