MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) and its primary care division, Family Health, are offering immunizations to students on two weekends at Eight Mile Health Center.

To assist families who are not able to schedule an appointment on weekdays, the clinic will be open on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These dates will be for immunizations only and must be reserved by appointment at 251-690-8889.

For families wishing to schedule a time at another Family Health location located throughout Mobile County, a list of all locations or operating times can be found at https://mchd.org/family-health/#locations.