UPDATE: Search to resume Friday for missing Chickasaw Creek diver

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (6/13 9:00 p.m.) Divers from both the Saraland and Daphne Search and Rescue teams have searched the area where the victim went down but were unable to locate the missing diver.

A surface search will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, June 14. The boat launch will be reopened to the public.

UPDATE (6/13 5:30 a.m.): Recovery efforts will continue Thursday morning for a missing diver in Chickasaw Creek.



Detectives tell news 5 a man was recreationally diving in Chickasaw Creek. Someone noticed he never resurfaced and called 911.

Search and rescue crews searched in the water until about 3.a.m. Thursday before temporarily calling off the search so they can re-fuel and get new air tanks.

The search is expected to resume about 8 a.m. Thursday morning.



ORIGINAL STORY: A diver failed to resurface at William Brooks Park at Chickasaw Creek today at 5 p.m.

Daphne Fire Rescue has been called to help with the search. An Alabama Marine unit is also at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they come in.